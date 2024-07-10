CapWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,714,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,326,000 after purchasing an additional 276,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,937,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

