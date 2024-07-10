CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,947 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.2% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

