Capital One Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $8.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at C$63.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$49.47 and a 1-year high of C$76.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.53 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 21.33%.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

