Capital One Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

