Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $89.06 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.50 to $89.06 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.95.

Shares of CP opened at $78.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

