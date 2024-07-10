Callan Capital LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DE traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.79. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.93 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.