Callan Capital LLC Purchases 11,600 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Up 1.4 %

Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 297,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,577. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,594.92% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

