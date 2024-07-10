Callan Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $65.93. 6,897,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,293,167. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

