Callan Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,391 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,136 shares of company stock worth $68,855,464. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COIN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,451,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,907. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

