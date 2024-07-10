Callan Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.67.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $9.72 on Wednesday, hitting $812.00. The stock had a trading volume of 518,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,925. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $783.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $792.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

