Callan Capital LLC Invests $196,000 in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERIC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 819,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,349.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 744,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 692,804 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $1,446,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,788,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,118,391. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

