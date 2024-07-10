Callan Capital LLC Grows Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 196.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,244,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Several analysts have commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

