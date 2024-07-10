C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average is $147.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

