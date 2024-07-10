C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,577 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,421,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,717,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,461,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,819,191. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.