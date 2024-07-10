C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,331 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $97.20. 1,476,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

