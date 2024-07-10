C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.02. 2,851,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,845. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.