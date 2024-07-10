C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,755,318 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Celsius Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CELH traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,235,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,865. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

