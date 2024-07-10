C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 3,372 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 51,615,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,160,926. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

