C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 171.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 641,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after buying an additional 101,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

