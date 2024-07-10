Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) PT at $160.75

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE EL opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average of $135.25. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $197.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.