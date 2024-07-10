Brokerages Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT at $6.29

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Beauty Health by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

