Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) PT at $39.86

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBK. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

