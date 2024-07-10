Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $39.44

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,239. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 99,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 74,774 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

