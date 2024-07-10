Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Price Target at C$35.43

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.43.

CU has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

TSE CU opened at C$29.77 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$28.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3489583 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.58%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

