Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.82. 1,639,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,617,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.