Bondly (BONDLY) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $16,438.20 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Bondly
Bondly’s genesis date was August 27th, 2021. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is forj.network. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bondly
