Blue Owl Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,599 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 352% compared to the typical volume of 1,238 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

