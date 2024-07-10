BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 223,369 shares.The stock last traded at $11.24 and had previously closed at $11.19.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
