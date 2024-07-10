BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 223,369 shares.The stock last traded at $11.24 and had previously closed at $11.19.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

