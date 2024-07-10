BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.98 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $769.24 million and $18.98 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001591 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.0000008 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $18,852,276.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.