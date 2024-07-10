BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 9,611 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $89,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,632,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 876,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,168,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

