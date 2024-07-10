BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 266 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $221,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 48,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.8 %

IBP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.65. 23,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

