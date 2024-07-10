BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 2,039 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $310,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.03. 285,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,733. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.85. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

