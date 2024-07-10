BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,821 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,731,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.81. 275,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

