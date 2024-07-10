BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 16,252 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,382. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

