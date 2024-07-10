BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,901,000 after buying an additional 120,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $118,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after buying an additional 529,309 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,072. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

