BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.50. 2,147,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

