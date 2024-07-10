BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 5,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.44.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $242.46. 110,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $245.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

