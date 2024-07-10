BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.84. 135,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.51 and a 200-day moving average of $252.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

