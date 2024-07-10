BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 426 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.33.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $767.57. 41,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $758.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $797.81. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

