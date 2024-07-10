BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 285 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,062.49. 47,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,004.65 and its 200-day moving average is $960.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $705.03 and a 12 month high of $1,081.17. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

