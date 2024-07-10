BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 2,234 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.47.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $530.30. 264,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $570.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

