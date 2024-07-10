BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 1,607 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 502,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $790.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.