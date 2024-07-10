Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.69) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Liontrust Asset Management to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.73) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.50 ($25,537.98). In other news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 777 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £5,392.38 ($6,907.11). Also, insider Miriam Greenwood acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.50 ($25,537.98). Corporate insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
