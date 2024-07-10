Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Barclays were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Barclays by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Barclays by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,840,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Barclays by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 10,800,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,537,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

