Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.14) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.33) to GBX 250 ($3.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 270 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276 ($3.54).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 216.75 ($2.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 833.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 226.20 ($2.90). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.76.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.60), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($138,909.52). 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

