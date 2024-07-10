Bank of America Raises Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $48.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 5,212,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,981,297. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $47.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

