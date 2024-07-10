Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 4,503,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 38,289,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC
Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.