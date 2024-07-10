Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) PT Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 237,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,088. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bancolombia by 1,124.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 166,471 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 4.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,624,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

