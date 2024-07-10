Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) PT Raised to $2.00 at Craig Hallum

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

BW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE:BW opened at $2.05 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $186.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 671,064 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 746,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 402,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 352,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

