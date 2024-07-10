Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.3 %

APAM stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.